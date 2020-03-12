Jackson County declares state of emergency in response to COVID-19

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — Jackson County Executive Frank White issued an executive order Thursday formally declaring a state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

This comes hours after Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced a state of emergency, effectively banning events of 1,000 people or more.

The order issued by the county executive will expand that order to all of Jackson County.

“This fast-moving virus does not know city, county or state lines. It is critical that our response is not limited by such geographical boundaries either,” said Jackson County Executive Frank White.

There are currently no confirmed coronavirus cases in Jackson County.