KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. announced Monday afternoon that he is proposing a $10 million emergency funding proposal to combat the toll of coranivirus COVID-19 in the community.

White has named his emergency funding plan in honor of Missouri State Representative Joe Runions, who recently announced he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The proposed funding is focused on providing essential support to the county’s safety-net health care providers, Truman Medical Centers and the county’s health department, as well as first responders and area in-home food delivery agencies.

If approved by the County Legislature, the plan would make millions of dollars immediately available for local frontline providers to purchase the equipment, tests and resources they need to keep the community safe.

“While my team’s work on this plan started prior to hearing the unfortunate news about Rep. Runions’ diagnosis, I thought it was fitting to honor him in this way as soon as I heard Joe’s powerful call to action,” White said. “At a time of what I image must be great pain, fear and uncertainty for Joe and his family, he showed not only why he is such a great leader, but also what we are all capable of in these difficult times. From his hospital bed, still fighting this terrible disease, he called on us to step up and do everything we can to ensure that those we rely on to take care of us have the tools and resources they need to wage this war. That is exactly what the Runions Act does and that is exactly what I will continue to do for Joe and everyone else in our community.”

“Without thinking twice, the dedicated providers at Truman Medical Centers jumped into gear to provide quality, compassionate care for our community,” said Charlie Shields, President and CEO Truman Medical Centers. “We greatly appreciate this financial support from Jackson County. Together, TMC and Jackson County will heal, protect and save lives.”

The Runions Act funding breakdown:

Truman Medical Centers (TMC) – $3 million To assist the hospital purchase needed medical equipment, such as ventilators or personal protective equipment (PPEs), increase their testing capacity, including drive-through testing and increasing their limited hospital bed capacity



Jackson County Health Department – $1 million For testing kits, PPEs, additional staffing and other resources to assist in the testing and contract tracing of COVID-19



Community Health Providers – $1 million Maximize TMC and the County Health Department’s reach and capacity by partnering with other community health care providers to increase testing, contact tracing and care for uninsured



Temporary Sheltering and Increased Hospital Capacity – $2 million To provide temporary housing for individuals who do not have a safe location to stay during their quarantining, including but not limited to those who are: housing insecure, homeless, living with high-risk persons Increase the number of beds available throughout the County, should the need outpace the currently supply



Food Delivery – $1.5 million For area food agencies to provide meal delivery to those who are unable, or it is unsafe, for them to leave their homes. Agencies will be encouraged to hire unemployed service employees, or utilize restaurants negatively impacted by the virus, to assist in the preparation and delivery of food



First Responder/Public Safety – $1.5 million For first responders, law enforcement and detention facilities to provide PPEs, additional equipment and staffing Funds to be matched by local municipalities



White said he has had good conversation with members of the County Legislature about the plan and will continue to work with them to move it forward.

As of Monday afternoon, the Missouri Department of Health has reported 183 positive COVID-19 cases within the state. Jackson County currently has 10 reported cases, including one death.