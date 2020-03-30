Jackson County issues letter of non-compliance to Independence Bass Pro, ordering them to close

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Health officials are seeking to force the closure of Bass Pro in Independence, as the county battles the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokeswoman for the Jackson County Health Department said Monday that a letter of non-compliance has been issued to Bass Pro Shops.

The county considers the business non-essential and is ordering its closure.

Bass Pro is being given a one week window to close before law enforcement is contacted, according to the spokeswoman.

Sporting goods stores are not listed as an essential business under Jackson County’s stay at home order.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Bass Pro said that they have not yet received notice from Jackson County and will comply with various laws and regulations. Their full statement is below:

We are committed to complying fully with all laws and regulations with respect to operations, and we are working diligently to fully understand local guidance, which currently varies everywhere we operate. As of today, we have not received any formal communication from Jackson County public health officials on which to act upon. At the same time, we recognize the extraordinary nature of our nation’s current health and safety challenge, and we are unilaterally implementing a series of additional voluntary adjustments. These include:

· Offering free, same day in-store pick-up Bass Pro Shops stores are offering free, same-day in-store pick-up for customers who place an order online. Details can be found at basspro.com.

· Reducing hours and dramatically limiting access to 50 customers at a time The modifications creating an environment that is well under the stated CDC guidelines for social distancing. Team members are practicing social distancing and other best practices for public health.

· Supporting our Team We are waiving our standard attendance policy and giving team members the clear option to stay home.

We stand together with local residents and businesses who are doing their part to help serve our community and act responsibly to curb the spread of the virus.

FOX4 is also seeking clarification from other metro counties on the status of sporting goods stores in their locations.