Jackson County leaders vote to extend mask mandate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Legislators voted to extend the county’s mask mandate another three weeks. It means masks will continue to be required through Nov. 22/

The extension came after an effort by Jackson County legislators Dan Tarwater, Theresa Galvin and Janie Lauer to end the mask mandate immediately.

“I think I think it’s just self responsibility,” Theresa Cass Galvin, Jackson County Legislator, said before the vote. “I think we need to put this back into the hands of businesses. Let them decide if they want to require masks in businesses and then let us decide if we want to go in.”

“I think as long as there are people dying we have to do everything we can to protect the public health and to try to limit the further spread of this fatal disease,” Ronald Finley, Jackson County Legislator, said.

Members of the county legislature ultimately decided the mask mandate needed to be extended because according to a presentation from the Jackson County Health Department last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as Jackson County, still considers the county to be in an area with high community transmission.

The decision only impacts areas of Jackson County outside of the Kansas City, Missouri, city limits.

Members of Kansas City, Missouri’s city council voted earlier this month to extend its mask mandate until at least November. 4. They will decide whether to extend that requirement this week.

Independence is also in Jackson County, but it has its own health department. The city doesn’t have a mask mandate in place.

FOX4 Newsletters: Get news updates sent to your inbox