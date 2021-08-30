Jackson County Legislature votes to extend mask mandate into October

A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared masks or face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state as local officials across the state say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In a 6-3 vote, the Jackson County Legislature extended its mask mandate through October 7, 2021.

The decision means that everyone will be required to wear masks while indoors, regardless of vaccination status. It applies to the area of Jackson County outside Independence and Kansas City.

Both Kansas City and Independence have their own health departments and develop their own health mandates. Kansas City currently has a mask mandate. Independence does not.

Jackson County’s original mask mandate began Aug. 9 and lasts for 30 days. According to a new state law, a public health order is limited to 30 days. Any extension of this order beyond 30 days requires the support of a majority of the Jackson County Legislature.

Nearly 20 people attended Monday’s legislature meeting to speak both for and against extending the mandate during the public testimony portion of the meeting. The majority of people who testified did not support extending the mandate. They disagreed with doctors and experts who have said that wearing masks, along with getting vaccinated, provides another layer of protection against COVID-19.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has sued both Jackson County and Kansas City over the mask mandates.