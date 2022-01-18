Jackson County Legislature withdraws proposed mask ordinance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Legislature withdrew a proposed mask ordinance that could have to reinstated masking requirements in schools and on school buses Tuesday morning.

Only eight legislators attended the meeting. Consistent mask supporter Ron Finley was absent, and that may have had something to do with the decision not to vote on bringing back the mask mandate.

During the meeting, Jackson County Executive Frank White said he supported a mask mandate because of the number of COVID cases in the county.

“I want to make sure that we understand the seriousness of, of kids, and what’s happening with our kids in our schools,” White said.

The Jackson County Health Department also supported a mask mandate for schools due to the number of new cases and hospitalizations.

“The COVID-19 case rate for unvaccinated individuals was 2.45 times higher than that of vaccinated individuals overall,” Ray Dlugolecki, Jackson County Assistant Health Director, said. “Recently, we’ve seen the most cases that we’ve ever seen in children under the age of five.”

Dlugolecki also said the county has the highest percent positivity this far during the pandemic. He also pointed out that the number of hospitalizations jumped more than 9% over the past week.

“We’ve seen very early on in December roughly 15% positivity. Right now we’re at 35.5% as of last week’s data,” Dlugolecki said. “This will continue to increase again.”

He also pointed out that the percent positivity for school age children, particularly those 15 to 19 years old is over 40%.

Legislators allowed one person to speak against the idea of the mandate during the meeting.

Christi Johnson said that the surging cases are not unique to schools, but are impacting every aspect of life in the Kansas City area right now.

“I am for freedom and letting parents decide what they want to put on their children’s faces,” Johnson said.

“The cloth masks are not working and it’s been a couple of years now. If they worked they would have worked by now.”

Opponents also point to public health guidance, which now says cloth masks alone are the least effective at preventing the spread of the Omicron variant, when compared to double masking or KN-95 masks.

Johnson also says masks cause more harm than good for children, creating anxiety and saying masks can become dirty and unsanitary on younger kids’ faces.

The Health Department followed up and said while cloth masks offer the least amount of protection when it comes to masking, but Dlugolecki said cloth masks are better than doing nothing.

The mandate wouldn’t have impacted schools in Kansas City, Missouri or Independence because while they are in Jackson County, they also have their own health departments.

Kansas City, Missouri, schools already has a mask mandate in place for students and staff.

The Independence School District also reenacted it’s mask requirement beginning Tuesday, Jan. 18, for students and staff.