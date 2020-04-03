Jackson County man in his 60s becomes third resident to die of COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Health officials are reporting a third death in eastern Jackson County related to COVID-19.

The Jackson County Health Department said Friday that the patient was a man in his 60s.

The first two deaths in the county related to the virus were reported to be women in their 80s.

There have been 132 total positive cases of the virus reported in the county with two people having fully recovered.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting 1,834 total positive cases.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

Moving forward, we will not be announcing deaths on social media, but we encourage you to view case counts on our data dashboard: https://t.co/vMRmuw2oU3 — Jackson County Health Department (@JacksonCountyHD) April 3, 2020