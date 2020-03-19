Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office making changes in response to COVID-19 outbreak

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday that in response to the COVID-19 outbreak they are taking action to reduce the impacts of the virus on the criminal justice system, including the Jackson County jail.

The office will halt prosecution of Driving While Revoked cases, those where a driver did not have a valid driver’s license. Such offenses submitted will be referred to the appropriate municipal court for consideration. Cases submitted to the prosecutor’s office with multiple charges, including Driving While Revoked, will still be considered by the prosecutor’s office when public safety is impacted.

In addition, the prosecutor’s office will broaden its guidelines for those who would be eligible for the New Start diversion program.

The prosecutor’s office further stated they will engage in proactive efforts to review bonds for those currently held in the Jackson County jail and will minimize new bond conditions for those who do not pose a public safety or flight risk.

“These actions announced today will protect public safety, but also keep some defendants out of our jail during this crisis,” said Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. “This office has been proactive in limiting our impact on the Criminal Justice System, but today’s action’s are necessary to address this public health crisis.

“These actions will allow those in the justice system to focus further on those persons who are violence drivers and therefore impact public safety,” Baker added.