Jackson County seeing highest COVID-19 positivity rate to date as cases across metro surge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — New coronavirus case numbers continue climbing, prompting alarms from public health officials. The data shows the metro is seeing a surge of cases.

Johnson County reports a record with more than 400 new cases on Tuesday, and the University of Kansas Health System currently has the most coronavirus patients since the pandemic started.

The North Kansas City School District reports its pool of substitute teachers and transportation employees is stressed to a breaking point, and Jackson County is experiencing its highest positivity rate to date.

Health officials say the coming month could be the worst yet.

“We’re seeing a truly exponential increase in the cases in the last 10-14 days. I think we know that that sharp of an increase and that amount of cases can cause significant damage to our overall health system,” said Ray Dlugolecki, assistant public health director at the Jackson County Health Department.

Jackson County’s positivity rate is currently at 23.4%. When cases are under control, the county likes to be below 5%.

Across the state line at KU Hospital, nearly 110 people are in the hospital with COVID-19.

“We’re beginning to say, ‘Well, we can take care of these folks, but we can’t take care of these folks.’ The other is to stop doing elective surgeries or to cut back, and we’re actually looking into doing that,” said Dr. Steven Stites, chief medical officer of KU Health System.

Stities said the hospital isn’t taking as many transfer patients. Both he and Dlugolecki said it may get worse before it gets better.

“I think we are headed to the hardest month of this pandemic. I don’t think there’s any question about it,” Stites said.

“All we have is what we’ve been doing this entire time, and the good thing is they work,” Dlugolecki said. “I can’t say it enough that very, very simple actions when combined together have been shown scientifically with studies and evidence to be effective in curtailing this virus to a point where we can get back to a semblance of normal.”

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said with COVID-19 cases rising in Kansas City he hopes the city doesn’t have to issue new restrictions, but it might not be avoidable.