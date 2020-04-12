Jackson County sheriff announces first coronavirus case at county jail

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sheriff Darryl Forté has announced the first case of the coronavirus at the Jackson County Detention Center.

The patient is not an inmate, according to a tweet by the sheriff.

“We’re working in conjunction w/local public health to identify all close contacts and determine necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the disease,” he wrote.

As of 8:30 p.m. on April 11, there are 298 positive cases of COVID-19 in Kansas City according to information from Missouri. Eastern Jackson County has 208 more cases.

The state has not provided the number of recovered cases.

