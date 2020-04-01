Jackson County to allow Bass Pro to remain open, but only to sell firearms and ammo

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The fight over whether the Bass Pro in Independence can remain open has taken a new turn.

County officials now say that Bass Pro may remain open, but only to sell firearms, ammo and goods used to maintain firearms.

On March 30, the Jackson County Health Department issued a non-compliance letter to Bass Pro and ordered the business to close.

Sporting goods stores are not listed as an essential business under Jackson County’s stay at home order, however, Missouri law bans the restrictions of gun sales during an emergency.

“Under the County’s order, Bass Pro Shops is considered a non-essential business. However, the sale of firearms, ammunition and other goods directly related to responsible firearm storage and maintenance can continue as they are protected under Missouri law. All other in-person sales must cease. The County will allow two business days for Bass Pro Shops to rectify this issue,” the county said in a statement.

A spokeswoman for the Jackson County Health Department says that if the situation isn’t rectified within the two day time period, the next step would be contacting law enforcement.

