Jackson County to require proof of COVID vaccination or weekly testing for county staff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Employees that work for Jackson County will soon have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or undergo weekly testing, County Executive Frank White Jr. said.

The policy affects all full- and part-time county staff members. It will take effect Sept. 30.

White said the policy is necessary to combat the rise in virus cases and hospitalizations in the Kansas City region due to the highly transmissible delta variant.

“The delta variant we’re fighting now is much more contagious and requires us to act with a sense of urgency,” White said. “Science and facts show the vaccine is the absolute best way protect ourselves and others from serious illness or death. Our new policy will help us ensure staff and guests to our facilities remain safe, while also improving our chances of defeating this virus once and for all.”

Additional details will be provided to county staff members before the policy takes effect and masks will continue to be required in county buildings regardless of vaccination status.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said earlier this week that he was considering similar actions for city employees, though no formal decision has been announced.