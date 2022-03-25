OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — After years of COVID-19 precautions, Johnson County Community College has decided it’s safe to ditch the masks.

The community college announced it will no longer require masks on campus beginning April 4. Anyone is welcome to continue wearing a mask, if they choose.

JCCC said other safety and wellness precautions will continue to be followed.

The college also announced earlier this month that it would hold in-person graduation ceremonies on campus for the first time in two years.

JCCC plans to hold two commencement ceremonies. Both will take place on Friday, May 20, in the JCCC Gym.

The ceremony for Associate of Applied Science degree and certificate candidates will begin at 4 p.m. Graduation for Associate of Arts, Associate of Science or Associate of General Studies candidates follows at 7:30 p.m.

There are no restrictions on the number of guests allowed at the Commencement ceremony, according to JCCC. That could change based on local restrictions or campus guidelines in the future.

