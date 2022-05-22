OLATHE, Kan. — Younger children can begin getting Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots beginning Monday, May 23, at the Johnson County Health Department.

Walk-in clinics will be available at the health department’s locations in Olathe and Mission during regular business hours.

The health department said boosters are also available at doctors offices, pharmacies, and grocery stores.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed recommendations for booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5-11 on Thursday. Children should have completed primary vaccinations at least 5 months before receiving a booster.

“As cases of the Omicron variant continue to increase in Johnson County and around the country, the booster dose will provide an extra layer of protection for children in this age group from severe disease, hospitalization and the long-term effects of COVID-19 which some children may experience, even if they initially had a mild illness,” Sanmi Areola, PhD, JCDHE director, said.

The CDC also strengthened its COVID-19 vaccination guidance last week. It is now recommend that everyone ages 50 years and older who received any COVID-19 booster dose receive a second booster.

Experts also recommend everyone age 12 and older who are immunocompromised also get a second booster dose.

Those with questions about booster shots can call 913-715-2819 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday or email jcdhe@jocogov.org. Emails are answered 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Spanish speakers will be available to answer calls or emails.