Johnson County asks residents to report symptoms then announces random COVID-19 testing plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- In the first 24 hours that a community health survey was available, 1,600 Johnson County residents logged on to tell health officials they have symptoms consistent with the coronavirus.

Then on Wednesday, the director of the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment announced its first drive-thru testing.

But he explained people with symptoms won’t be the first tested. Dr. Sanmi Areola said it’s because 4 out of every 5 people who get infected are infected by someone without symptoms.

Areola said the county only recently received enough swabs to start drive-thru testing and also test at-risk health workers. It currently has 1,100 tests.

In all, 47,000 people have responded to that online community health survey.

The 1,600 people with symptoms represent about 3.5% of respondents. But likely very few of them will be among the first 500 people tested Friday.

“It is important to sample in people without symptoms because we know that you can carry the virus and be asymptomatic,” Areola said.

Instead, the county said it’s working off a different list randomly generated by the ETC Institute in Plate that covers all demographics, ages, races and ethnicities. People chosen for the tests will receive emails with instructions.

“For the safety of our employees and for everyone, there will be virtually no contact. You will be in your car, you will roll the windows down, we will take your sample and you will be on your way,” Areola said.

Areola said the county’s own survey, which runs through Friday, is still important for people to fill out. It could be used to distribute extra tests if ETC isn’t able to get 500 willing participants.

The community survey will mainly help the county make informed decisions in the future about what precautions are working and which ones might need to be redirected or rolled back.

“We have seen the impact of cities, states, and countries that are overrun because they didn’t take timely appropriate and adequate steps. I believe that we did that here, but we have to stay the course,” Areola said.

The first drive-thru testing will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at College Boulevard Activities Center in Olathe by appointment only. They plan to do three more testings, once about every two weeks, for a total of 2,000 tests.

Though that means most in the community won’t be tested, Areola reminds residents that you don’t need a positive test result to self-isolate if you have symptoms.