Johnson County Community College returns to normal, reopens campus for summer and fall classes

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Johnson County Community College said campus will return to its pre-pandemic normal next week.

The college plans to offer in-person classes, activities and events at all locations starting June 1, 2021. It will also adopt the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and won’t require social distancing or masks on campus.

JCCC also plans to offer online, online hybrid and hybrid course options.

“We have come a long way over the course of the past year. The College has been gradually taking steps in anticipation of the updated guidance from the CDC and feel confident in the measures we have put in place and actions taken to date,” Chris Gray, Vice President, Strategic Communications & Marketing, said.

JCCC said it will monitor COVID-19 conditions and encourages staff and students to get a vaccine.

