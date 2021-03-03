Johnson County considers paying city paramedics to fill COVID-19 vaccinator shortage

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Johnson County started vaccinating people age 65-79 at its clinic Wednesday. But as more vaccines are shipped, there’s a question whether clinics will have enough qualified vaccinators to give out those shots.

On Thursday, the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners will consider a proposal to spend up to $350,000 for supplying supplemental staffing for the county’s COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites.

So far Lenexa and Olathe have offered staff qualified to vaccinate people, mostly firefighters and paramedics. Those employees either have been reassigned from their apparatus during regular shifts, or volunteered on their off time, but up until now have not been reimbursed by Johnson County.

At Johnson County’s largest vaccination clinic, Okun Fieldhouse, non-medical volunteers join about 20 qualified vaccinators each day. So far it’s been about half Johnson County health department staff and half Johnson County Med Act or city paramedics doing that work.

Asstant County Manager Joe Connor expects vaccinations to go on for six months and said the county has already leaned on those departments heavily.

“It’s just a simple math problem: The less vaccinators you have, the fewer people you can get done in the same amount of time,” Connor said.

Kansas recently loosened restrictions on who can be qualified vaccinators. Heart to Heart International, which screens volunteers for vaccination clinics across the metro, said that — coupled with more people in the health care community being vaccinated themselves — has led to a renewed interest in volunteering.

“Our medical professionals who haven’t been working directly with patients or directly with the pandemic, they want to help. They have the training, they have the skills, they have the time,” said Nachelle Kaughman, director of volunteer engagement.

Right now, 150 are volunteering throughout the metro, though at least 800 have expressed interest.

“They are incredible people that want to give up the time and the resources that they have, we’re just trying to get them plugged in as best as we can,” she said.

Heart to Heart hopes volunteers can keep paramedics with their ambulances or from having to work extra shifts, but with plans to eventually expand hours and locations for vaccination clinics, the county wants to be prepared.

“We need as many volunteers that are qualified to give vaccinations as we can get. If this is a way to keep people in our system and keep people coming to our clinic to provide that level of reimbursement, then we are willing to do it,” Connor said.

If approved Thursday, the agreement with Olathe and Lenexa would last through February 28, 2022. Connor said he expects other cities would also likely provide staff if they were assured of reimbursement.

