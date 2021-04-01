Johnson County expanding clinic hours and efforts to keep up with vaccine demand

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — The Johnson County Health Department says it’s working hard to keep up with the need for vaccines. The county will offer more clinics and extended hours.

If you are over 18 and need a vaccine, they say to get one any way you can through the county’s appointment system. Dr. Sanmi Areola, the director of Johnson County’s Health Department says he understands there is a big need, and is working with as many people as he can in the county to get them into your arms.

The county’s vaccine clinic in Lenexa is about to be pretty busy. Its hours are being extended to nearly 7 p.m. three nights a week.

“For us expanding what has been around 7,000 vaccinations a week to 10,000, 11,000 that’s a lot of vaccinations to get through every week, and that includes first and second doses,” Dr. Areola said.

Monday, Governor Laura Kelly opened up vaccinations to all phases, for 18 and older. Dr. Areola says they are looking at trials of younger people to see when in the future they would be able to vaccinate high school and possibly middle school students.



“People ask me what if you are getting 30,000 doses a week are you able to handle that, and I think the answer is yes. Can we sustain that? Maybe not, but for the next few weeks we feel confident,” Dr. Areola said.

He says they are working with a number of organizations and hospitals across the county to make vaccines available to a wide rage of residents.



“We are now getting 18,720 doses a week, that’s two-and-a-half times what we were getting five or six weeks ago. The demand is very high, so we welcome that, and we welcome even more. We are going to need that effort to quickly vaccinate our residents,” Dr. Areola said.

If your primary care physician or pharmacist is in Johnson County, you may be able to get a vaccine through them soon.



“We have worked with pharmacists in the county that are going to be vaccinating 500 persons a day. So we are working with private providers. The state is now sending us doses to send to private physicians to vaccinate their patients,” Dr. Areola said.

If you are still trying to find a vaccine in the metro we have more information for you on how to sign up right here.