Johnson County expects largest supply yet of COVID-19 vaccine to arrive this week; implements plans to vaccinate residents often overlooked

Olathe, Kan. — The Johnson County Health Department said it’s working to handle the influx of people hoping to get an appointment after the state opened vaccine eligibility to everyone in the state age 16 and older on Monday.

Dr. Sanmi Areola, the director of the Johnson County Health Department, said it’s still difficult for people to find appointments because there isn’t enough of the vaccine for everyone who wants a dose, but that’s slowly changing.

“This week we are expecting the most, the highest number of vaccine that we have gotten since the pandemic started,” Areola said. “We will be getting 18,720 doses of Pfizer, 1,000 doses of Moderna.”

The shipments normally arrive Tuesday or Wednesday. The doses will be used to vaccinate 8,000 people across the county this week.

With a larger number of vaccine available, the county said it hoped to announce a plan to expand hours at current vaccination sites. That news may be released as early as Tuesday. It is also finalizing a plan to get doses into private providers offices.

Johnson County said it’s continuing with it’s plan to vaccinate those who are homebound, or people who don’t have transportation to get to a clinic for a vaccination.

Thursday the county is holding what it calls a transportation clinic. It’s where the ATA partners with the health department to pick up people. They are taken to a clinic for a vaccination and then dropped off back at home. Contact the Johnson County Health Department at 913-715-2819 if you are in this situation.

The county also has teams going into neighborhoods to vaccinate people who are homebound. They’ve already vaccinated nearly 100 people and hope to provide another 50 vaccines to those how are homebound this week. Contact the Johnson County Health Department at 913-715-2819 if you are homebound and need a vaccine.

