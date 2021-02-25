Johnson County health department to start vaccinating adults 65 and older next week

OLATHE, Kan. — The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment says it will start vaccinating adults who are 65 and older starting next week.

So far, the health department has been focused on vaccinating those who are 80 and older, but it has been relying on hospitals in the county to inoculate residents 65-79 for the past several weeks.

Health care workers, long-term care residents and staff, first responders and teachers are also eligible to get vaccinated.

Johnson County Health Director Dr. Samni Areola said they are finishing up their final few clinics dedicated solely to the 80-plus population this week and early next week. Starting Wednesday, the health department will hold its first vaccine clinic for those 65 and older.

Appointments are required. Walk-ins are not allowed. The health department will contact those who are eligible and have filled out the interest form to schedule appointments.

If you’re a Johnson County resident or worker and you’re eligible in Phase 2, make sure you fill out the county’s interest form if you want to get vaccinated. It’s also available in Spanish or you can call 913-715-2819 for help.

Keep in mind, Johnson County has broken Phase 2 down into three tiers and is currently only focusing on a small population in the first tier at this time.

Johnson County said, as of Wednesday, testing still shows an average of 69 new infections a day for every 100,000 people. The county’s goal is to reduce that number to less than 50.