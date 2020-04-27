Johnson County identifies 15 long-term care facilities with coronavirus cases

OLATHE, Kan. — Johnson County, Kansas, is now naming specific nursing homes with clusters of COVID-19 cases.

The numbers can feel staggering: 114 Johnson County nursing home patients and staff are sick with coronavirus in 15 facilities. You can read the full report and find the facilities here.

Nearly 70% of all deaths from the virus in the county track to those facilities.

“Once it gets in, it is very tough,” said Dr. Sanmi Areola, director of the Johnson County Health Department.

The Johnson County Heath Department said officials take extraordinary steps once a long-term care center has COVID-19 cases to find risks and stop the spread.

“Do they have enough staffing? Do they have enough PPE — masks, gowns? Their processes? What are the infection control protocol? Are there gaps? Are there things they can improve?” Areola said.

And the county’s helped beef up staffing and protective gear for many facilities, both with cases and without.

But there’s been some sharp criticism about why some families have been left in the dark.

“My primary responsibility is to protect privacy of residents. There’s always appetite for information from the public and quite often have to balance the privacy of individual. So if I have two cases in a facility, there’s a very high possibility that person can be identified, Areola said.

One woman told FOX4 her 96-year-old mom lives at one of the facilities with nearly two dozen cases.

She said her mom is isolated, but that the facility and county had not returned multiple requests for information, despite new federal guidelines that facilities should disclose when there’s a positive case. But it’s not yet mandatory they do so.

“We certainly believe the more information families and residents both have, the better decisions they can make but also more involved they can be,” said Barbara Hickert, Kansas Long Term Care Ombudsman.

“If you don’t have real information, it’s not like you’re not going to fill that void with something, and what you may fill it with is misinformation and likely fear.”

Johnson County considers a nursing home in the clear once it has gone 28 days, that’s two full virus incubation cycles, with no new health cases.

The health department said its actions, combined with steps facilities like Lakeview Village have taken to completely separate infected patients, are making a big difference. Lakeview Village hasn’t had a new case since late March.

There’s additional positive movement.

Of 183 random tests at 23 nursing homes in Johnson County, only two came back positive, and both were connected to existing, known outbreaks.