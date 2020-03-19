Johnson County, KS extends and expands disaster declaration for public health emergency

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- A disaster emergency declaration for the coronavirus has been extended and expanded in Johnson County.

The county has become a community transmission hotspot. Commissioners learned Thursday morning that there are now 16 presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Johnson County.

The county commission acted to extend a prohibition on gatherings of more than 10 people to include faith-based activities, including weddings and funerals.

Up until now those gatherings had been exempted from the size limitation.

Because the epidemic has now been determined to be spreading through the community, the focus is on protecting the capacity of the health care system.

And the public health officer says that means everyone cannot be tested.

"It takes some time to process these tests," said Dr. Joseph LeMaster, Johnson County's public health officer. "If we flood those facilities with tests for people who really, it wouldn’t change what our guidance was for them in terms of their medical treatment, we are overtaxing that resource that we really need for people that it will actually guide our therapy."

Public health workers will no longer spend time investigating positive cases. Instead, they will concentrate their efforts on protecting health care workers and first responders.

Private sector testing is helping take some burden off public health labs. Dr. LeMaster says the biggest problem has been the turnaround time on those tests.

The county also is working on how to adapt public transit in the era of 10 person limitations.

Throughout the metro, the Area Transportation Authority has eliminated fares until the end of the month, including in Johnson County.