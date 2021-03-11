Johnson County leaders provide update on vaccination efforts one year into COVID-19 pandemic

OLATHE, Kan. — A year into the COVID-19 pandemic and health experts say we are making progress against the virus.

Thousands of people in the metro have been vaccinated. The state said all teachers in the state who want the vaccine have at least the first shot.

Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said this week that he expects Kansas to move to its next phase in the next month or so.

That would make thousands of additional residents eligible for the vaccine, something many have been waiting to get for months.

Thursday afternoon the Johnson County Health Department provided an update on it’s efforts to vaccinate people living there.

