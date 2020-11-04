Johnson County moves gating criteria to ‘red zone’ following recent increase of COVID-19 cases

OLATHE, Kan. — The number of COVID-19 cases is growing in Johnson County, Kansas.

The county’s health department has updated gaiting criteria, putting Johnson County back in the red zone amid the glut of new cases.

A 75% increase in new COVID-19 cases is attention-grabbing for public health officials in Johnson County. Data from the county health department shows the highest number of new cases comes from people aged 20 to 60, many of whom are gathering in large groups for parties, camps, or church events. That’s why the county changed its current recommended phase for school gaiting criteria back to the red zone.

“We want to urge you to avoid large gatherings of people indoors where people are closely spaced together,” Dr. Joseph Lemaster, a spokesperson for Johnson County’s public health authority, said.

Lemaster said public health officials believe even though schools are back in session, this new spread of coronavirus has little to do with kids coming and going. Rather, the health department applauds the efforts public school systems have made to reduce the virus’ sting.

“Each of them have come up with individual plans to protect their students and staff at the school level. Our recommendations now emphasize the importance on the entire population and, in particular on the adult population,” Lemaster said.

A news release from Johnson County’s health department indicated there’s a significant boost in household infections too, which represent 20 percent of the new cases reported since September first.

LeMaster also emphasized the importance of wearing a mask indoors and in public — even when others aren’t around.