Johnson County now says 8 people have presumptive positive cases of COVID-19

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — Johnson County, Kansas confirmed Monday that they now have eight presumptive positive cases of COVID-19.

The increase means two additional people were diagnosed with the virus over the weekend.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment released new COVID-19 recommendations for quarantine and isolation of travelers Sunday.

Under the new recommendations, KDHE is advising a 14-day home quarantine for Kansans who traveled to California, New York and Washington state on or after March 15.

KDHE is also advising those who visited Eagle, Summit, Pitkin and Gunnison counties in Colorado within the past week to also partake in a 14-day home quarantine.

If you traveled on a cruise ship or if you traveled internationally on or after March 15, KDHE said you too should participate in the quarantine.

The recommendations also apply to those whom the health department notified that they were in close contact with a person who has coronavirus.

A close contact is defined as someone who has been closer than 6 feet for more than 10 minutes while the patient is symptomatic.

Self-quarantine is like being on the honor system, but if someone refuses to self-quarantine, the health department can and will quarantine that person.

“We don’t like to take to that draconian step obviously, but it’s a lot of hand holding to make sure people respect what the voluntary quarantine is all about and around the country there have been really good results because people are nervous and following the recommendation,” Secretary of the KDHE Dr. Lee Norman told FOX4.

According to KDHE, those who are under home quarantine should not attend school, work or any other setting where they are not able to maintain at about a 6-foot distance from other people.

If you have questions, call JCDHE at 913-477-8343 during regular business hours or the Kansas Department of Health and Environment at 877-427-7317 after business hours.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said the state is strongly recommending that schools close for the upcoming week on Sunday night, schools in Johnson County put out a joint statement that parents should proactively prepare for closures that go beyond spring break this week.

The state and school districts are working on comprehensive plans for how to address COVID-19, which includes an expert panel preparing options for online learning, and getting resources to students who don’t have that ability at home. They’re also looking to address food shortages for students who rely on schools to eat, and childcare options for the state’s critical workforce, including first responders and healthcare workers.

“We take this pandemic and our preparedness seriously,” Kelly said during a news conference. “One of these areas of particular concern is our K-12 schools, where our children, parents and staff come together in one place. Our schools form the cornerstones of our communities. It is because of this that we need to ensure that schools are prepared to face the COVID-19 challenge.

On Monday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson said six people in Missouri now have presumptive positive cases of COVID-19.