Johnson County reports sixth COVID-19 case; schools release joint statement about possible extended closure

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — The health department in Johnson County reported its sixth case of COVID-19 on Sunday night, this patient is a man in his 50s. Health officials say they don’t know the origin of his case, and it will reach out to anyone who was in close contact with him as soon as possible.

Shortly after Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said the state is strongly recommending that schools close for the upcoming week on Sunday night, schools in Johnson County put out a joint statement that parents should proactively prepare for closures that go beyond spring break this week.

The state and school districts are working on comprehensive plans for how to address COVID-19, which includes an expert panel preparing options for online learning, and getting resources to students who don’t have that ability at home. They’re also looking to address food shortages for students who rely on schools to eat, and childcare options for the state’s critical workforce, including first responders and healthcare workers.

“We take this pandemic and our preparedness seriously,” Kelly said during a news conference. “One of these areas of particular concern is our K-12 schools, where our children, parents and staff come together in one place. Our schools form the cornerstones of our communities. It is because of this that we need to ensure that schools are prepared to face the COVID-19 challenge.

“When classes resume, parents can be assured their children will continue to receive the same high-quality, world-class education Kansas is known for.”

To date the state of Kansas has 9 positive COVID-19 cases, with one death reported in Wyandotte County. There have been 166 tests come back negative.