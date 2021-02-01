Johnson County to offer vaccine to teachers, 65+ and others beginning this week

OLATHE, Kan. — First responders, some teachers and people age 65 and older will begin getting the call to schedule appointments for vaccines in Johnson County this week, the Johnson County health department said Monday.

The health department is working with a number of organizations and hospitals in an effort to quickly vaccinate thousands of people.

Anyone who qualifies for Phase 1 or 2 in Kansas and filled out a survey showing interest in a vaccine will be contacted by either the health department or a metro hospital. If you need to fill out the form, you can find it here on the health department’s website.

This is how hospitals and the Johnson County Health Department are splitting up the vaccination process this week.

JCDHE is vaccinating first responders (fire, police and Sheriff’s Office), health care workers who are due for their second dose and a portion of those 80 and older who have already taken the interest survey.

For the 65 and older population, KU Health System, Olathe Health or AdventHealth will book appointments based upon vaccine availability. Do not call for an appointment. You will be contacted by them.

Children’s Mercy is vaccinating K-12 public school special education staff and Kansas School for the Deaf staff. Eligible staff should receive information from their school or district administration.

The health department is working on plans to begin vaccinating more people who are 65 and older as soon as next week, but are waiting to make sure they receive vaccine doses before confirming those plans.

Those 80 and older who have successfully completed the county’s interest form and have not been vaccinated will receive a follow-up email or phone call from the county on how to book an appointment.

If you’re a teacher who wants a vaccine, the health department says to contact your school district for additional information.

If you live or work in a county other than Johnson County, make sure you take an interest survey in those counties too. The Johnson County Health Department says they may have vaccine available for you first.

County leaders ask everyone to remain patient because vaccine supplies remain extremely limited. Staff will contact anyone who is eligible for a vaccination. The health department asks that you don’t contact them or hospitals at this time.