Johnson, Wyandotte counties roll out new tool for scheduling COVID vaccine appointments

OLATHE, Kan. — New online tools can help you get vaccinated easier in Johnson and Wyandotte counties. Both counties have launched new links on their websites to help people sign up for vaccine appointments.

It’s good news in Johnson County, where patients have found appointments tough to come by.

“We have thousands of people who want to get vaccinated,” Johnson County Health Director Dr. Sanmi Areola said.

Once a person has filled out the county’s information survey, they’re able to book their appointment right on the health department’s website, which also helps health officials keep traffic flowing.

“It will be easier for people to get an appointment. It’s also easier for us to manage the appointment process. Once we have the link out, anyone can click on the link and book, and that’s a good thing,” Areola said.

Johnson County just opened more than 10,000 new appointments after receiving nearly 19,000 doses from the state.

The county is also expanding hours at its vaccine clinic to include evenings and Saturdays. Starting next week, hours on Tuesdays, Wednesday and Thursday will be extended from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.

Wyandotte County

In Wyandotte County, vaccination appointments aren’t mandatory — but they’re helpful.

“Everyone has a busy life right now,” said Bob Bennett, the Unified Government’s COVID-19 operations director.

Wyandotte County rolled out a similar scheduling tool this week, meant to help expedite the process of signing up for vaccine appointments.

But all Wyandotte County residents 16 and older can also simply walk in to any of the county’s three clinics to get their vaccine.

“Most of those appointments were walk-ins, where people took advantage of their travels throughout the county during the day,” Bennett said. “We essentially registered them using the exact same tool that’s on the website.”

Bennett said efficiency is key. His clinics can vaccinate two people every 90 seconds and 150 people every hour. Starting the process online with an appointment helps the system run even smoother.

