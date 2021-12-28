Jump in cases leads to high demand for COVID tests across Kansas City metro

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Employees at COVID-19 testing sites are busy after a surge in testing before and after the Christmas holiday.

Some health departments said the sharp jump in new cases has led to high demand for tests.

Several people Tuesday went to The National Guard Armory in Kansas City, Kansas for a walk-in clinic.

Testing started at 11:30 a.m. but people were waiting in line by 11 a.m.

For many of them, a walk-in clinic was the only option to get results.

“Of course I looked for places where you can get the home tests and stuff like that, but I couldn’t find them anywhere,” Sherry Herman, who went to the clinic, said.

“I thought I’d just go out and get tested just to make sure before I go back to work for the new year,” Paul Hoskins, who went to the clinic, said.

Many stores across the metro are out of at-home tests, and some people say they need a result soon because they have a COVID symptom. Others are doing it out of an abundance of caution.

“Get tested if you have been exposed or have symptoms and make sure you’re wearing a mask when you can,” Dory Sabata, who went to the clinic, said.

At the National Guard Armory, employees said they’ve been busy all week administering tests.

Across the state line in Jackson County, the health department stopped walk-ins because of the high demand in testing.

“Last week we saw such a demand in COVID testing that our clinic reached capacity just by people making appointments,” spokesperson Mariah Cox said.

Cox said the increase in testing is a mixture of things like a spike in cases and/or people getting tested for the holidays.

She also said the department is testing about 200 to 300 people a day.

Even though Jackson County Health Department has reached its limit this week, the state is offering a walk-in clinic on Wednesday and Thursday.

The state also has an option to order a self collection kit and get it shipped to your home.