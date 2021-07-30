K-State announces mask mandate for all campuses; KU takes a different approach

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State University will require everyone on campus wear a mask while indoors, regardless of vaccination status, starting Aug. 2. The only exceptions are for people who are alone in their own private offices or workspaces.

The university said the mandate follows new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The mask mandate applies to all three K-State University campuses. The three locations are in counties that are considered to have high COVID-19 transmission.

The university said the requirement changes are a result of the rapid rise in cases of the delta variant, which is much more transmissible than previous strains of the COVID-19 virus.

As the situation continues to evolve, K-State plans to update plans and mandates on the university COVID-19 website.

The University of Kansas has not implemented a mask mandate, instead it recommends all people — including those who are fully vaccinated — wear masks in indoor public spaces on our Lawrence and Edwards campuses where more than one person is gathering, effective immediately.

Masks will still be required at KU on public transportation and in campus healthcare settings.