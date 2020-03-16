K-State switches to remote classes for rest of semester, cancels graduation and closing dorms

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State University announced Monday it will continue with remote courses through the rest of the semester to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The decision is based on new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly.

The university is also canceling its in-person graduations, scheduled for May, since social distancing is encouraged and the CDC recommends large events of 50 people or more be postponed or canceled for the next eight weeks.

K-State said it will look for ways to celebrate its graduates but will announce that at a later date.

Kansas State already made the decision to switch to online learning last week. The university was on spring break last week but extended it into this week to mitigate the virus’ spread.

When classes resume Monday, March 23, they’ll be fully online.

Due to the shift to remote classes, Kansas State said its Housing and Dining Services will close residence halls and dining centers beginning March 20.

Students who don’t have a permanent residence or who can’t return to their permanent residences, including some international students, should look for an email from the university this week.

“Making these decisions has not been easy, but the health of our students, families and communities is paramount,” Kansas State said in a news release. “Making these decisions now allows students, faculty and staff to plan accordingly with some certainty as we all make arrangements to adjust to the rapidly changing situations.

Read K-State’s full letter here.

Kansas State is not the first nearby university to move to online courses for the remainder of the semester.

The University of Missouri made the switch last week as well. However, Mizzou has not made a decision about graduation ceremonies and its residence and dining halls are still open.