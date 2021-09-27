Missouri signs off on Pfizer booster shots for 65 and older, people at risk

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – After federal guidance, the Missouri health department has now signed off on a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot for certain groups.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said Monday afternoon that the following people who initially received the Pfizer vaccine can now receive a booster shot at least 6 months after their original doses:

People aged 65 and older

Residents in long-term care settings

People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions

People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster.

People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission may receive a booster.

The list of medical conditions categorized as high-risk by the CDC is available here. It’s smart to bring your vaccination card to your appointment and any proof you meet the criteria for a booster shot.

The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved a booster for people 65 and older last week.

Kansas was quick to sign off, allowing local providers to start administering them. Johnson County, Kansas, started booster shots on Monday. But in Missouri, local health care providers had to wait a bit longer to get the OK from the state.

Booster shots are not yet available to those who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Kelsey Neth with the Clay County Health Department said she believes booster shots are a good thing, but she said this extra protection is not how we end the pandemic.

“It’s still vitally important that people who have not gotten a single vaccination, that we continue to encourage those people to get vaccinated,” Neth said, “and that’s going to be a lot better way to help protect the community as a whole.”