Kansas ‘ahead of schedule’ as frustration continues over COVID-19 vaccine scheduling

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The majority of Kansans are still waiting as they hope an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination will become available. As of Monday, every Kansan age 16 and older is eligible to get a vaccine, but the state doesn’t receive enough vaccine to meet the need.

It could be worse, according to state leaders.

Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, said 43-percent of all Kansans are vaccinated.

“We’re definitely ahead of schedule, especially when you consider we’ve done teachers and many high-risk populations,” Norman said during a Facebook Live with the University of Kansas Health System Tuesday.

This week, Norman said the state of Kansas will receive it’s largest allocation of COVID-19 vaccine to date. The increase will trickle down to metro counties, like the Johnson County Health Department, where they echoed a similar message Monday afternoon.

“This week we are expecting the most, the highest number of vaccine that we have gotten since the pandemic started,” Dr. Sanmi Areola, Director of the Johnson County Health Department, said. “We will be getting 18,720 doses of Pfizer, 1,000 doses of Moderna.”

Johnson County said it hoped the added doses will be enough to expand hours at a mass vaccination site and help more homebound people.

In Wyandotte County, people no longer need an appointment for a vaccine. They can walk-in to get a shot and one of three vaccination sites. Proof of residency is needed.

Dr. Norman said the expectation is that the supply will continue to increase and eventually will meet demand.

