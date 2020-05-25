Kansas casinos begin reopening, will check players’ temperatures

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — State-owned Kansas casinos are screening customers’ temperatures as they begin reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports Boot Hill Casino, Kansas Crossing Casino and Kansas Star Casino have already opened.

Hollywood Casino is reopening slots Monday. The casino will use no-touch forehead scanners to take players’ temperatures before they enter.

“We’ve spent the last couple of months completely sanitizing the facility. We fogged the entire facility, the employee areas and the customer areas. All 2,000 slot machines and all table games have been 100% sanitized. We’ll be closing from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. for deep cleaning every night,” Rick Skinner, Vice President and General Manager of Hollywood Casino told FOX4.

About 50% of the slot machines will be available to play, and there will be other differences as the casino reopens.

“Both our bars will be operational, but we’re not opening with beverage servers out on the floor just yet. Those will come in phases. As we move through this process together, the restaurants are going to be closed,” Skinner said.

The way you enter will be different, too. The main entrance is closed, instead the general public will enter through the west entrance. The east entrance is for VIP, Elite and Preferred customers. Parking garages can only be accessed by VIPs, and there’s no valet or drop off service for now.

The number of coronavirus cases in the state rose by 419 cases to 8,958 on Friday, the last day the data was released. State health officials also reported 185 deaths.