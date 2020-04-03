Kansas City announces 2nd death from coronavirus, Missouri tops 2,000 positive cases

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A second Kansas City resident has died from the novel coronavirus, the city health department announced on April 3.

City officials did not give any further information about the second person who died. The first person was a woman in her 70s, announced on April 2.

154 people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the city’s website. Ages span across the entire age spectrum. However, officials have not given any more specific data.

As of 3 p.m. on April 3, 2,113 people have reportedly tested positive in the state of Missouri. That’s up nearly 300 from just the day before.

19 people have died.

View interactive maps of Missouri and Kansas for updated information on coronavirus cases.

A recent report found that at least 27 long-term care facilities in Missouri have at least one resident or employee who has tested positive for the coronavirus. One of the earliest hit was a facility in Springfield, where at least three people have died.

This is an ongoing story. FOX4 will update it with more information when it is made available.