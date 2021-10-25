Kansas City area health departments start administering newly approved COVID booster shots

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. – COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are a whole lot easier to come by now that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have approved them from Pfizer, Moderna and J&J.

After Kansas and Missouri updated their standing orders Friday, health departments across the Kansas City metro prepared to roll out more boosters Monday. In fact, the Jackson County Health Department had a busy morning at its clinic in Lee’s Summit.

It’s been at least six months since Judy Kane got vaccinated.



“You feel like you won the lottery when you got that one,” Kane said. “This one was very easy to get.”

Last week, the CDC expanded its recommendations for boosters to include the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

“It’s important to note that community members do not need to get their booster shot at the same location that they received their first or second dose,” Jackson County Health Department spokesperson Mariah Cox said.

She said 78 people got a booster shot Monday morning. Nearly 200 people have signed up for an appointment this week. They have room for many more to take advantage of the available vaccines.

“We thought it was important because we’re about ready to head out of town, out of the country, for our 10-year wedding anniversary, taking that vacation we never had,” Gina and Tony Infranca said. “So we wanted to be better safe than sorry.”

The pair got the J&J booster. For that booster, you only need to be 18 or older and wait at least two months after your first J&J shot.

Pfizer and Moderna have stricter eligibility requirements. They’re only pricking people 65 and older, adults with underlying medical conditions, and adults who work in high risk settings.

“That eligibility is six months after their primary series,” Johnson County Health Department Deputy Director Charlie Hunt said.

He also said people are now able to mix-and-match vaccines.

“For example, for someone who got the J&J vaccine could get either the Pfizer and Moderna as a booster dose,” Hunt said.

After getting the shot, you will need to wait 15 minutes in observation. Nurses told patients that booster symptoms could be similar to what you felt after the second shot.

“The first one, I had a sore arm,” Kane said. “The second one, I kind of got wiped out for the day.”

She said a little soreness and fatigue is worth keeping others, who right now might not be able to get vaccinated, safe.

“My one daughter is a nurse in the NICU unit and for them to see babies with COVID, I think everyone needs to think about children,” Kane said.

The Infancas feel the same.

“We also have twins at home that are seven,” Gina said. “So we’re hoping that they can get vaccinated, too.”

That could happen soon, according to Hunt.

“We’re also anticipating the authorization recommendations for vaccine for kids under the age of 12,” Hunt said. “We expect that all to occur within the next week or two.”

Here’s a look at COVID-19 vaccine and booster availability in the Kansas City area:

Wyandotte County

Wyandotte County’s mass vaccination site at the old Kmart building in KCK has hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

Independence

Boosters and vaccines will be available at City Hall on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from noon to 4 p.m.

These are walk-in clinics with no registration required.

Kansas City, Missouri

The Kansas City Health Department offers COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots at all of its clinics.

KC Health Department, 2400 Troost Ave., Suite 1200. Open during these hours:

Monday, Wednesday, Fridays 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday Thursdays 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Knights of Columbus, 5101 Blue Ridge Cutoff. Open during these hours:

Mondays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesdays 2-6 p.m.

Northland Neighborhoods Inc., 5340 NE Chouteau Trafficway. Open during these hours:

Wednesdays, Thursdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cass County

Cass County’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic runs daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with hours extended to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.

The clinic is located at 1411 S. Commercial St. in Harrisonville, and individuals can call the main office line at 816-380-8425 to schedule an appointment.

Platte Co unty

The next clinics in Platte City are Oct. 29 and Nov. 2 from 1-4 p.m. No appointments or registration are required.

On Nov. 3, health officials are holding a clinic at the Riverside Mid-Continent Library branch from 9 a.m. to noon. No appointment or registration is required here either.

Call 816-587-5998 to make appointment at the Parkville location.

If you are looking for other vaccination sites in the area that may have different days/hours, you can search by location and type of vaccine at vaccines.gov.