Kansas City area hits milestone with 1M people fully vaccinated against COVID-19

FILE – In this March 29, 2021 file photo, a worker readies syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Metairie, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The struggle to convince vaccine-hesitant people to get the COVID-19 vaccine is a frustrating reality for many health providers, but there is reason to pause and celebrate.

Comeback KC, a nonprofit focused on improving health, said that more than one million people are fully vaccinated in the Kansas City region. The organization hosts an online vaccine tracker that is focused on KC. It passed the million mark over the weekend.

While Comeback KC said it’s a major milestone, it said there is a lot more work ahead.

“This puts us half way to the goal of our Two Million Arms KC target,” according to Mark Logan, Communications Director for Comeback KC. “Every shot helps area residents protect themselves, their families, and their communities.”

The milestone came less than a week after the FDA granted full approval to the first COVID-19 vaccine.

Health experts hope the approval will convince even more people to get a COVID-19 vaccine. They say the fact that the vaccine was still considered experimental until last week was a common reason vaccine-hesitant people gave for not getting a shot.

Another issue facing healthcare providers is the amount of misinformation they say is still circulating about the vaccine.

Samuel U. Rodgers Health Center said it has teams going door-to-door in the community to answer questions and give vaccines. The health center said it plans to continue its efforts in the urban core to make sure everyone has the opportunity to get a vaccine.

“We still haven’t achieved equity in the distribution of our vaccines,” Logan said. “We need to double down on our efforts to make the vaccines accessible to the communities that have been hardest hit by the pandemic.”

Samuel U. Rodgers is also holding a vaccine clinic and health screening at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum Monday, Aug. 30. Vaccines will be administered from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., no appointment needed. Health experts will also be on hand to answer any questions you may have about the vaccine.

Swope Health is another option for those who want to get a vaccine. The center offers vaccinations by appointment at all of its Kansas City locations. It also offers pop-up vaccination events at popular locations and events around town.

You will also begin to see billboards, advertisements and social media campaigns around the vaccine. The Two Million Arms KC effort has outreach planned and is working with employers, community centers, religious organizations and retailers to further its message about the safety of the vaccine.