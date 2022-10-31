LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — A woman diagnosed with COVID-19 a year ago is really celebrating this Halloween.

Donna Wellborn is home for the first time in nearly a year. Doctors diagnosed her with COVID-19 in December, less than a week before Christmas.

Welborn spent 101 days in the ICU before she was transferred to a rehab facility. Then she was transferred to Willshire at Lakewood Nursing and Rehab home in Lee’s Summit.

Nurses and physical therapists at the Lee’s Summit facility spent the past four months helping her learn to walk again.

Monday morning she walked out of the facility with her friends cheering her onto the next phase of her recovery.

“My daughter and my granddaughter and being able to, you know, make a coffee when I want and shower in my shower all the things. Simple things make you happy,” Welborn said.

Welborn will continue to work with physical therapists now that she is home. Her first session is tomorrow. She says she is up for the challenge.

