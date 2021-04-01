Kansas City area’s supply of Johnson & Johnson vaccines in question after 15M doses ruined

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Vaccine manufacturers for Johnson & Johnson encountered a major obstacle in their attempt to mass-produce the single-dose COVID-19 shot.

Workers at a plant in Baltimore, Maryland, mixed the ingredients of two different types of vaccines, ruining roughly 15 millions doses.

“Fifteen million doses is quite a bit,” said Dr. Dana Hawkinson, KU Health System’s director of infection prevention and control.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Kansas City area was projected to receive more than 130,000 Johnson & Johnson doses, but it’s not yet clear if the Baltimore plant’s error will affect this amount.

Distributors in Kansas and Missouri were excited to receive the J&J vaccine because it’s thought to be more appealing to those hesitant to get vaccinated.

“We were hoping to get those vaccines for those other people that may be have been vaccine-hesitant because they don’t want to get two shots or maybe they were concerned about the side effects,” Hawkinson said.

Doses that have already been delivered were not affected. The J&J doses that are being distributed across the U.S. now were all created in the Netherlands under federal approval, so the error won’t effect the current flow of vaccines.

The mistake will, however, affect the planned scaling of vaccine delivery from the Baltimore plant, which was projected to produce tens of millions of doses in April. Now those future doses are in question, making lack of supply a growing issue.

Officials at Truman Medical Center, which uses the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, said no matter the hiccups, the mission remains the same.

“We need to vaccinate the entire community, and that is an effort that we started early on, and frankly it has worked out very well,” said Charlie Shields, president and CEO of Truman Medical Centers.

Dr. Mark Steele at Truman Medical Centers said this isolated incident isn’t cause for concern.

“Well over 95% of the physicians are getting the vaccine, and if we thought there was anything at all concerning about them, we would be out in front telling you we have some concerns,” he said.

Production at the Baltimore plant has been halted, and the incident is under investigation.

