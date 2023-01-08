KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Children’s Mercy Hospitals and the Kansas City Health Department hope continued education and free testing will prevent a COVID-19 surge this winter.

Organizers are sharing that message beginning in the classroom.

The School TLC Study stands for COVID-19 Testing, Learning and Consultation for Safe in-person learning.

The study provides free COVID-19 testing for KCPS students, staff and community members to keep the community safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anyone living or working in the Kansas City, Missouri School District boundaries is able to get a free COVID-19 test at the Mattie Rhodes Center.

If you attend or work at a KCPS school, you are also able to be tested for COVID-19 at school, for free.

You do need to enroll for the TLC Study, which is available to do online. You can also enroll in person, and get tested, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 at the Kansas City Health Department. The office is located at 2400 Troost Ave., Kansas City, Missouri.

The study is paid for through the National Institutes of Health and targets underserved populations.

The idea is that frequent testing can prevent the spread of COVID-19 in schools and other areas to keep students safe in classrooms.

The School TLC Study is led by Jennifer Goldman, MD and Jennifer Schuster, MD of Children’s Mercy Kansas City, and Dana Keener Mast, PhD of ICF, in partnership with Kansas City Public Schools and Mattie Rhodes Center.

If you decide to sign up at the Health Department on Jan. 10, Harvesters will also have a food pantry there starting at 1:30 p.m. for anyone who needs a little help with their food bill.