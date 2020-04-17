Kansas City closes streets around Swope, Blue Valley parks to make social distancing easier

Picture of Swope Park barricades and road closures from KC Parks.

Picture of Blue Valley Park barricades and road closures from KC Parks.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — City workers are putting up barriers and closing streets around two popular Kansas City parks to decrease traffic and increase social distancing capabilities, according to a statement from KC Parks.

Starting on Friday, April 17, a portion of Mall Drive and Starlight Road around Swope Park, including the roads leading to various park shelters, will close. Drivers will not be able to enter the park from Starlight Road off of Swope Parkway.

Similarly, Both Blue Valley Park Roads S and W will be closed off at the start of the loop around the park. E 27th St will be closed before winding north toward the park.

The goal is to “provide safe, fun and beautiful spaces for Kansas City to exercise during the City stay-at-home order,” according to the statement. “KC parks is also encouraging everyone to help with social distancing, (sic) by walking counterclockwise on all loop trails.”

The department stated people should not meet at parks in large groups and should maintain six feet in between people.

