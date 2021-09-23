Kansas City Council expected to extend mask mandate into October

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Council is expected to extend the city’s mask mandate through Oct. 7 on Thursday afternoon.

The city’s health department said masks are helping to slow new cases of COVID-19.

Kansas City’s interim health director said since required mask wearing resumed on Aug. 2, the city has seen a downward trend in new COVID-19 cases.

As a result, a council committee Wednesday approved extending the mask order into October, sending the vote to the full council.

“I fully support the mask order you are leading,” one man told council members. “Leadership is hard, especially in the midst of COVID-19. Leadership is a lonely space. Know that we continue to support you as you lead this city well.”

Interim Health Director Frank Thompson said the Hispanic population continues to see increased spread of the coronavirus. He blamed the slowdown in vaccinations.

Still, there was strong opposition to requiring people to wear masks indoors at Wednesday’s committee meeting.

“When I hear the word mandate, it automatically translates to dictator,” one mask opponent told council members. “I honestly cannot believe how we forgot that this is the land of the free and the home of the brave. I believe in freedom of choice. That’s what the Constitution is for.”

The Black community also is lagging behind in getting vaccinated, according to Thompson.

Vaccinations are increasing by only about 1% a week in Kansas City, meaning the city won’t have half of its adults vaccinated until November and won’t reach 60% until next April.

Because of that, most expect the city council to extend face mask requirements until at least Oct. 7.

The vote happens at 3 p.m. Thursday.