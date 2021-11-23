Kansas City COVID-19 vaccination clinic planned following Thanksgiving holiday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Health experts said Thanksgiving may be a good opportunity to talk to family members and friends who haven’t decided to get a COVID-19 vaccine yet.

They suggest having an open conversation, that’s not confrontational, and ask why they decided to get vaccinated, or why they decided against getting a shot.

Vaccinations will be available at clinics, health departments and doctors offices following the Thanksgiving holiday.

Samuel U. Rodgers Health Center is also planning a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic. It’s scheduled to take place at the Urban Youth Academy on Tuesday, Nov. 30. Vaccinations will be available from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Appointments are not needed. Shots and boosters will be available for anyone age 5 and older.

The Samuel U. Rodgers Health Center said it’s time to bring the family together safely this holiday season.