Kansas City doctor ‘not comfortable’ with CDC’s relaxed policy on coronavirus testing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has now stated that people who don’t have symptoms “do not necessarily need a test,” even if they were in close proximity to someone who tested positive.

Dr. Darrin D’Agostino, executive dean at the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences, told FOX4 that the decision has raised some eyebrows among health professionals.

“I think the CDC, to be really honest with you, the medical community is really not happy across the board with this decision.”

He called the decision a “prioritization” of who should be getting tests.

“We still do have challenges trying to get the tests completed quickly and, quite frankly, enough tests across the United States,” he acknowledged.

As recent as mid-July, Kansas City residents were frustrated at delayed testing results. One person described waiting 10 days for their outcome, unable to work in the midst of grueling uncertainty.

Despite a lack of resources in processing the tests, Dr. D’Agostino said prioritizing testing can hinder data and virus tracking efforts.

“From a public health perspective, this could functionally impact our contact tracing and affect our ability to identify a prevalence,” he said. “Prevalence is that number we need to create a foundation so that we understand where to prioritize resources and how to protect the vulnerable population.”

“Not comfortable with this decision,” he added in reference to the new guidelines.

When asked about what to do if you’ve been in contact with someone who tested positive, he said: “You should be quarantining as long as its a risky contact… Usually, that’s something we want you to talk through with your health care provider.”