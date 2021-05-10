Kansas City Girl Scouts receive high honor for PSA on importance of masking

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A metro Girl Scout Troop worked hard to send an important message over the past couple of months, and have been recognized for their efforts.

St. Elizabeth Girl Scout Troop #921 earned a Bronze Award by identifying COVID-19 and the lack of mask wearing as a community issue.

Regan and Mary Jane ended up writing and producing a PSA staring other scouts to educate about the importance of wearing masks.

Watch the full PSA in the video player below.

“We decided to do the public service announcement because we thought it would be a fun way to get the word out that even after you get your vaccine, you should still wear your mask and keep other people safe on COVID,” Mary Jane told doctors during a Facebook Live with the University of Kansas Health System.

Both girls said they had important role models teach them about how important it is to wear a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“I learned it from my mom. Because she works with a bunch of doctors,” Regan said.

“My family and my teachers, because they knew that it would be important too, that we don’t get sick and don’t get sick,” Mary Jane said.

The troop also took the caring aspect of their service project to heart. They spent time writing people in care facilities to make sure they had a connection and also assembled prayer buckets with different items needed during the pandemic.

“I was really proud of them for being thinking outside of themselves. And then the longevity of the impact of the PSA. And why wearing the mask is so important. And that it’s got to go beyond when people get vaccines because it’s not a black and white deadline of when we get to stop wearing masks,” Annie Redd, Troop 921 leader, said.

The Bronze Award is the highest award a Girl Scout Junior can earn.