Kansas City Health Department offering free drive-through COVID-19 testing for residents this week

Tracking Coronavirus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Department is offering free drive-through COVID-19 testing all week at several locations.

The testing is in collaboration with KC CARE Health Center, Samuel U. Rodgers Health Center, Swope Health & Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

Tuesday, May 19

  • Parking lot behind Super Flea

Wednesday, May 20

  • Concord Fortress of Hope Church
    • 11050 W. Longview Pkwy., KCMO 64134
    • 11:00 a.m. – 4:00  p.m.
    • No appointment necessary, no registration required
    • First come, first served
  • Parking lot behind Super Flea

Thursday, May 21

  • KIPP Endeavor Academy
    • 2700 E. 18th St., KCMO 64127
    • 11:00 a.m. – 4:00  p.m.
    • No appointment necessary, no registration required
    • First come, first served
  • Parking lot behind Super Flea

