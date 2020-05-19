Kansas City Health Department offering free drive-through COVID-19 testing for residents this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Department is offering free drive-through COVID-19 testing all week at several locations.
The testing is in collaboration with KC CARE Health Center, Samuel U. Rodgers Health Center, Swope Health & Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.
Tuesday, May 19
- Parking lot behind Super Flea
- 6200 St. John. Ave., KCMO 64123
- You must pre-register
- Call (877) 435-8411
- Or register online at health.mo.gov/communitytest
Wednesday, May 20
- Concord Fortress of Hope Church
- 11050 W. Longview Pkwy., KCMO 64134
- 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- No appointment necessary, no registration required
- First come, first served
Thursday, May 21
- KIPP Endeavor Academy
- 2700 E. 18th St., KCMO 64127
- 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- No appointment necessary, no registration required
- First come, first served
