Kansas City Health Department offering free drive-through COVID-19 testing for residents this week

BATON ROUGE, La. -- About 10 million qualifying Americans are still waiting on their stimulus payment, according to the latest numbers from the Internal Revenue Service. On Monday, the IRS announced that about 4 million of those will now be sent a debit card preloaded with the funds.

"Prepaid debit cards are secure, easy to use, and allow us to deliver Americans their money quickly. Recipients can immediately activate and use the cards safely," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.