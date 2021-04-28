Kansas City health leaders concerned with hospitalizations of young adults with COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo.– Kansas City health leaders are worried about another spike and a shift in COVID-19 patients and hospitalizations in young adults.

It’s a nationwide trend as faster spreading variants are sending more to the hospital.

According to national data, hospitalizations of young people are up 40% since March.

“The highest proportion of deaths occur in those over age 65 plus and those over 80. We don’t have any of those patients in the hospital right now, either asymptomatic or symptomatic. I think that’s a testament to the vaccination,” said Dr. Dana Hawkinson with the University of Kansas Health System.

Chief Medical Officer Steve Stites said they are noticing younger patients in their 20’s who are not vaccinated and also asymptomatic.

Currently, out of the 11 patients admitted, half are between the ages of 21 and 38, and none are vaccinated.

“We understand that a lot of asymptomatic transmission happens. Now if a lot of those people are out in the community transmitting and spreading the disease, that makes it more difficult to control the spread of the disease,” Hawkinson said.

In Missouri, the biggest age group getting the virus is in ages 18 to 24.

In Kansas, the age group ranges from 25-34.

“Please get vaccinated, you know, especially in that younger age group because we know that young people do tend to be out into those social situations more,” Hawkinson said.

Doctors are encouraging people to do their research and get vaccinated and follow CDC guidelines.

