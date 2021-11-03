Kansas City leaders take preliminary step to extend mask mandate for those under 18

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City took a preliminary step to extend it’s COVID-19 mask mandate for children and teenagers aged 19 and under Wednesday morning.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas introduced an ordinance during a committee meeting to require masks only for those age 18 and under. The mask requirement would mandate children and teenagers wear masks while on school buses and in schools through Dec. 2.

The Kansas City Health Department presented information showing the number of new cases and hospitalizations in juveniles 18 and under are declining, but said there are still dozens of children hospitalized because of COVID-19.

The mayor said he also met with superintendents from Kansas City school districts. He told the committee that the superintendents supported extending the mandate for school-aged children to help keep kids safe and reduce quarantine times.

Councilwoman Melissa Robinson and Councilman Eric Bunch both expressed concerns about ending the mask mandate for adults with the upcoming holidays. Bunch also pointed out that the last time the city did away with its mask mandate, almost everyone quit wearing masks.

After expressing concerns, and support, for the ordinance the council members on the committee unanimously voted to send it to the full council. The full council will vote on the ordinance Thursday.

Kansas City has been under a mask mandate since August. The current indoor mask mandate is set to expire on Nov. 4.