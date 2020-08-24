Kansas City Marathon canceled due to safety concerns amid pandemic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Marathon has been cancelled, according the the race website.

“Out of concern for the safety of race participants, partners, staff and volunteers, organizers of the Garmin Kansas City Marathon have made the difficult decision to cancel the race scheduled for October 17, 2020,” the website states.

Organizers have provided three options for those who have registered for the race.

The first option is the Million Mile Challenge. Participants can virtually track a variety of distances, from a 5K all the way up to a full marathon. The distance can be completed anywhere, anytime up until Oct. 17.

Runners will then get to be a part of a drive-thru “Finish Fest,” including runners packets, items, sponsored booths and more.

Organizers are also allowing those who registered to either donate their payment to the marathon or defer their registration to 2021 at no additional cost.

Runners can make their choice on the Kansas City Marathon website.