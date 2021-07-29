Kansas City mayor asks for mask mandate meeting; Told Missouri AG doesn’t have time

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said he requested a meeting with Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt a day after Schmitt announced he planned to file a lawsuit over the reinstated indoor mask mandate.

Lucas tweeted that he wanted to talk about any legal concerns Schmitt had about the mandate that takes effect in Kansas City, Missouri, on August 2. Lucas said Schmitt’s office told him that the Attorney General couldn’t fit a meeting into his schedule.

I reached out to the office of our State Attorney General for a meeting between the two of us on his legal concerns about the mask mandate in Kansas City, so that we can address any issues and avoid needless litigation expenses. I am told the AG's schedule will not allow it. — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) July 29, 2021

Mayor Quinton Lucas announced the new mandate Wednesday. It applies to everyone age 5 and older, regardless of vaccine status.

“This mask mandate is about politics & control, not science,” Schmitt said in a tweet. “You are not subjects but citizens of what has been the freest country in the world & I will always fight for you.”

Schmitt filed a similar lawsuit Monday after a mask mandate took effect in the St. Louis area.

The lawsuit said the mandate “undermines the important push for vaccinations” and that mandating children to wear masks in school is arbitrary and capricious because they are less likely to become seriously ill.